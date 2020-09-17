Late summer flavors surprise at this reliable metro Atlanta pasta joint

This vegetarian combo makes excellent use of late-summer produce: mushrooms for the pasta and tomatoes in the sauce. The generous portion of large, darkly tinted wild mushroom ravioli is earthy and autumnal, but not overpowering. Conversely, the checca Fiorentina is bright and summery, zinging with acid from the tomatoes, and enriched with melty dollops of mozzarella.

Figo has carved out a niche for itself as a family-friendly dinner spot that will satisfy parents and kids alike. But, look a little closer, and there still are surprises on the menu. Try something new, and you might find that spark of delight that comes when you first taste a new favorite.