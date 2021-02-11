Johns Creek spot excels at classic lamb stew

Have you accidentally tried the same dish repeatedly, just because it sounds so good? I unwittingly have ordered ghormeh sabzi, a Persian lamb stew, from multiple restaurants, but the best I’ve tried came from Persian Basket Kitchen & Bar.
Usually served with rice, ghormeh sabzi roughly translates to “braised herbs,” and the stew typically is dark green in color. It features lamb, herbs, kidney beans and dried lime.
Persian Basket’s version has large, tender hunks of lamb, balanced by the tart, herbaceous stew. Manager Farid Mehrabkhani said that ghormeh sabzi was a favorite of one of his childhood American friends. “He would always ask when he came over, ‘Is your mom going to make that green soup?’” Mehrabkhani said.
Whether you call it ghormeh sabzi, or green soup, the flavors on the plate are what truly matter.
Persian Basket Kitchen & Bar. 2100 Ray Moss Connector, Johns Creek. 770-674-2779, persianbasketatl.com.
