Here’s a spot where the fast food is fresh and healthy

These salmon sliders are as flavorful and satisfying as you could hope for, and a decent value at $14.99. The first point in their favor is that they are sliders, instead of a single salmon burger. The tender, flaky patties hold together much better at a smaller size. The fresh, soft brioche buns are lightly dressed with a cilantro-lime drizzle and nutritious red cabbage, and each slider is topped off with a thick-cut pickle slice. The tart flavors and rich salmon patties perfectly balance one another.

Local Green Atlanta was started as a food truck in 2018 by songwriter Zachary “Big Zak” Wallace, but its success is predicated more on the quality of its food than its well-known proprietor.