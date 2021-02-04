X

Here’s a spot where the fast food is fresh and healthy

Sterling salmon sliders from Local Green Atlanta are flavorful, satisfying and a good value. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
Credit: Henri Hollis

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Sterling salmon sliders from Local Green Atlanta

For a satisfying lunch that also is healthful, look no further than Local Green Atlanta’s Sterling salmon sliders.

These salmon sliders are as flavorful and satisfying as you could hope for, and a decent value at $14.99. The first point in their favor is that they are sliders, instead of a single salmon burger. The tender, flaky patties hold together much better at a smaller size. The fresh, soft brioche buns are lightly dressed with a cilantro-lime drizzle and nutritious red cabbage, and each slider is topped off with a thick-cut pickle slice. The tart flavors and rich salmon patties perfectly balance one another.

Local Green Atlanta was started as a food truck in 2018 by songwriter Zachary “Big Zak” Wallace, but its success is predicated more on the quality of its food than its well-known proprietor.

Local Green Atlanta, 19 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-549-9364, localgreenatlanta.com.

