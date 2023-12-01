Heading to the game: Where to eat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The AMB Sports & Entertainment Group, which consists of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz, adopted a fan-first approach when the stadium first opened in 2017. Encouraged in large part by Atlanta United and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the stadium’s “fan-first menu” includes reduced prices on popular food and beverage items, the prices of which have not changed, said Matt Cooper, senior executive chef of Levy Restaurants.

“I don’t see it really ever changing,” he said.

For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders and fries and a refillable soda, Cooper said.

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment

Other core concession prices include popcorn and a classic hot dog for $2 each, chicken fingers and French fries for $6, a classic cheeseburger for $5, a slice of pizza for $3 and a refillable soft drink for $2. Bottled waters and bottled sweet teas are both $3, large premium draft beer is $10.50 and large domestic draft beer is $8.50.

If you’re looking for something a little more special on Saturday, the stadium offers more chef-driven menu items. One of Cooper’s aims as executive chef is to continuously update the menu for special events.

“It’s a game like the SEC Championship where we can get creative and have fun with it,” he said.

In honor of this weekend’s game, Mercedes-Benz will have two featured menu items at the Molly B’s concession stands.

The two-foot-long “dueling” grilled cheese ($25) will be served at the Molly B’s stand on the 100 level and can feed four to five people, Cooper said. Half of the sandwich is decked out for Alabama with pulled chicken, white barbecue sauce, pickled green tomatoes and pepper jack cheese, while the University of Georgia half has brisket burnt ends, caramelized onions, charred peach barbecue sauce and Tillamook cheddar cheese. The sandwich is a limited item with only 50 available for purchase on Saturday.

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment

At the level 300 Molly B’s stand, there will be a pizza burger ($12) that comes with a quarter pound beef patty, marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and parmesan fries on the side. There are only 100 of these available .

“It’s a wow item,” Cooper said. “It’s something you don’t get to see every day, and it really should be Instagramable, picture worthy.”

Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment Credit: Courtesy of AMB Sports and Entertainment

For attendees who don’t get a chance to snag one of the featured specials, there are plenty more dining options to peruse. Restaurant partners at Mercedes-Benz have varied since opening with some originals remaining like Chick-Fil-A, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Farm Burger and Miss D’s Popcorn, while newer concepts include Williamson Bros BBQ which took over the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q space, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Taffer’s Tavern, Papi’s Cuban Grill and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“That’s a new piece that we’re focusing on is always evolving, always making sure that we’re staying up to date with trends and being creative,” Cooper said.

One new concept they developed this season was 180 Nachos, “a gourmet nacho concept” with menu items like the Obtuse Nacho ($11), featuring pork rings, pimento cheese sauce, pulled pork, Southern succotash and spicy pickled okra. Another showstopper is the Stadium Nachos ($18) at the Fresh Mex concession stand, Cooper said, which includes a bowl modeled after the stadium with brisket burnt ends, queso, pico de gallo and barbecue sauce.

For those with dietary restrictions, the stadium has gluten-free hamburger and hotdog bun options that can be substituted for no extra charge. There are also several vegan and vegetarian alternatives, including from Mac Shac, which offers vegan and gluten-free macaroni and cheese. ATL Fan Fare, located in the 100, 200 and 300 concourses, has a vegan hotdog and buffalo cauliflower wrap, and Hot Pressed in the 100 and 300 concourses, offers a vegan grilled cheese.

Here is a list of dining options at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to prepare you for the big day:

Find a complete list of concessions, restaurant partners and their locations at mercedesbenzstadium.com/all-vendors.

180 Nachos: Section 117, 209, 316

4 Rivers BBQ: Section 218

AB Market: Section 336

ATL BBQ: Field level

ATL Fan Fare: Section 105, 113, 205, 308, 322, 329

ATL Grill: Section 133, 210, 234, 347

ATL Pizza Company: Field level

ATL Pretzel: Section 120

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks: Section 117, 226, 349

Bruster’s: Field level, Section 104, 124, 221, 246, 303, 322, 334

Bud & Burgers: Section 118

Capital Crust Pizza: Section 115, 131, 214, 230, 338

Chick-Fil-A (closed Sundays): Section 123

Dippin’ Dots: Section 113, 126, 216, 226

Farm Burger: Section 245

Fresh Mex: Section 105, 125, 305, 340

Fries Up (only open Sundays): Section 123

Frios Gourmet Pops: Section 100

Gamechanger: Section 107

Gridiron Pizza: Section 312

H&F Burger/Hop’s Chicken: Field level

Hot Press Express Cart: Section 120, 121, 307, 348

Hot Pressed: Section 311

Irie Mon Caribbean Café: Section 116, 327

J.R. Crickets: Section 318

King’s Hawaiian Grill: Section 315

Miss D’s Popcorn: Section 104, 120, 214, 307, 326

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Section 116

Molly B’s: Section 133

Molly B’s Grill Stand: Section 338

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Field level

Papi’s Cuban Grill: Section 107, 330

SoKoMe: Section 116, 221

Shocktop Brat Cart: Section 116, 202, 344

Taffer’s Tavern: Section 223

Tailgate Grill: Section 311

The Mac Shac: Field level

The Mac Shac Cart: Section 122, 238, 320

West Nest by Westside Works: Section 115, 324

Williamson Bros. BBQ: Section 136, 238, 342