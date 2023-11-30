SEC Championship game to remain in Atlanta through at least 2031

“The SEC Football Championship game is one of the premier events in college sports, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement on the announcement. “We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship.”

Georgia and Alabama will play for the SEC Championship on Saturday. A berth in the College Football Playoff is also a stake in the game between fierce rivals.

Several cities were considered challengers to Atlanta to get the championship game. Dallas became a big market in the conference with Texas set to join the SEC next year. Nashville was also making a push for the game as an SEC city that is building a new football stadium and doing extensive work on its downtown.

The agreement on extending Atlanta as host was between the SEC, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA).

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue to be the home of the SEC Football Championship,” Tim Zulawski, president AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. “The SEC Championship is one of the marquee events on the college football calendar each season and we are proud to work with our partners at the SEC to ensure the title game remains a staple in Atlanta for many years to come.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship game. The stadium has also hosted the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game, 2018 MLS Cup and All-Star game and Super Bowl LIII in 2019. It was scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also scheduled to host 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

In September 2015, the SEC signed a 10-year contract extension to keep the game in Atlanta though 2026.

“For three decades, Atlanta has been the home of the SEC Championship. Now, we have the honor of hosting this prestigious championship game through at least 2031,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This is a testament to our ability to host large scale events—and all the small businesses, restaurants, service industry and hospitality workers who ensure that visiting Atlanta is a world-class experience. Thank you to everyone in the Atlanta community responsible for another big win for the new sports capital of the nation. "