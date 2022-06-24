Beer Pick: Good Word’s Only Memories Remain is a Czech dark lager

Good Word Brewing and Public House in Duluth continues to be a go-to for traditional lagers brewed using traditional methods.
A recent example is owner/brewer Todd Dimatteo’s Only Memories Remain Czech dark lager, made in collaboration with Bluejacket brewery in Washington, DC.
In case you were wondering, it was named after a My Morning Jacket song. And with that, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Only Memories Remain Czech Dark Lager
Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Georgia
Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word
Profile
According to brewer Todd Dimatteo, this Czech dark lager “is all Weyermann malt, the best Saaz hops known to man, and trusty old lager yeast.” But the process and time it takes to make the magic incudes two decoctions, which gives the beer a rich malt character without leaving behind unfermented sugars. At just 4.4% alcohol, it features rich aromas and flavors of fig and prune up front, a bit of herbal hop bitterness, and a semi-sweet to dry finish.
Pair with
Try Only Memories Remain with hearty and spicy foods, including barbecue and smoked sausages. Or if you’re at Good Word, order the Corned Beef Rueben, stacked with smoked sauerkraut, horseradish sauce, and Thomasville Tomme cheese, on marble rye.
