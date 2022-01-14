Hamburger icon
Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing’s Scaling the Garden Wall Helles is smokin’ good

Good Word Scaling the Garden Wall is a Helles-style lager brewed with smoked malt.
Good Word Scaling the Garden Wall is a Helles-style lager brewed with smoked malt.

Credit: Good Word Brewing

Credit: Good Word Brewing

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
50 minutes ago

Good Word Brewing and Public House in Duluth continues to be a go-to destination for a wide range of beer styles, including many traditional lagers.

But owner/brewer Todd Dimatteo isn’t afraid to experiment. One of his newest projects is a collaboration with New Hampshire’s North Country Beer that adds smoked malt to a recipe for a Helles-style lager.

And with that fun idea, Scaling the Garden Wall Helles is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Scaling the Garden Wall Helles

Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Georgia

Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

Good Word’s new Scaling the Garden Wall Helles-style lager is fairly traditional. It’s brewed with floor-malted bohemian Pilsner malt, hops from Seitz in Hallertau, and employs a single decoction. But a bit of pecan smoked Pilsner malt was added to the mix. The result is a subtle balance of smoke and bitterness in what is otherwise a bright, refreshing beer.

Pair with

Good Word’s current menu offers several possible pairings for Scaling the Garden Wall, such as a corned beef Rueben with smoked sauerkraut and horseradish sauce, and a roasted porchetta sandwich. But almost any kind of barbecue, including chicken, pulled pork or ribs, is a no-brainer.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

