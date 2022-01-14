Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing’s Scaling the Garden Wall Helles is smokin’ good

Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Georgia

Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

Good Word’s new Scaling the Garden Wall Helles-style lager is fairly traditional. It’s brewed with floor-malted bohemian Pilsner malt, hops from Seitz in Hallertau, and employs a single decoction. But a bit of pecan smoked Pilsner malt was added to the mix. The result is a subtle balance of smoke and bitterness in what is otherwise a bright, refreshing beer.

Pair with

Good Word’s current menu offers several possible pairings for Scaling the Garden Wall, such as a corned beef Rueben with smoked sauerkraut and horseradish sauce, and a roasted porchetta sandwich. But almost any kind of barbecue, including chicken, pulled pork or ribs, is a no-brainer.

