Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing’s Scaling the Garden Wall Helles is smokin’ good

Good Word Brewing and Public House in Duluth continues to be a go-to destination for a wide range of beer styles, including many traditional lagers.
But owner/brewer Todd Dimatteo isn’t afraid to experiment. One of his newest projects is a collaboration with New Hampshire’s North Country Beer that adds smoked malt to a recipe for a Helles-style lager.
And with that fun idea, Scaling the Garden Wall Helles is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Scaling the Garden Wall Helles
Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Georgia
Available for a limited time on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word
Profile
Good Word’s new Scaling the Garden Wall Helles-style lager is fairly traditional. It’s brewed with floor-malted bohemian Pilsner malt, hops from Seitz in Hallertau, and employs a single decoction. But a bit of pecan smoked Pilsner malt was added to the mix. The result is a subtle balance of smoke and bitterness in what is otherwise a bright, refreshing beer.
Pair with
Good Word’s current menu offers several possible pairings for Scaling the Garden Wall, such as a corned beef Rueben with smoked sauerkraut and horseradish sauce, and a roasted porchetta sandwich. But almost any kind of barbecue, including chicken, pulled pork or ribs, is a no-brainer.
