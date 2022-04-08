Try Good Word A Troubadour Speaks at Little Beer on Saturday

The Little Beer festival will return to the Duluth Town Green from noon-5 p.m. on April 9
It’s the second annual lager event from Good Word Brewing, known for its classic and creative beers and collaborations.
Look for more than 60 breweries from around the country, with 100-plus different beers, along with food, music and fun. Tickets are $65 at goodword.oznr.com.
In honor of Little Beer, Good Word brewed a new German-style pilsner, called A Troubadour Speaks, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
A Troubadour Speaks German-style Pilsner
Good Word Brewing, Duluth
Available for a limited time on draft, and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word
Profile
A Troubadour Speaks is a 4.9% alcohol German-Style Pilsner brewed with Weyermann Barke Pilsne malt, and step-mashed with double decoctions. Tettnang hops were added throughout the boil. And it was naturally carbonated and cold-conditioned for eight weeks. The result is a pale, spicy, earthy beer that’s crisp, clean and food-friendly.
Pair with
At Good Word, I would enjoy A Troubadour Speaks with the shrimp roll with remoulade on a brioche bun. Or go big with the roasted porchetta with broccoli rabe and garlic-parsley salsa verde.
