Try Good Word A Troubadour Speaks at Little Beer on Saturday

A Troubadour Speaks German-style Pilsner

Good Word Brewing, Duluth

Available for a limited time on draft, and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

A Troubadour Speaks is a 4.9% alcohol German-Style Pilsner brewed with Weyermann Barke Pilsne malt, and step-mashed with double decoctions. Tettnang hops were added throughout the boil. And it was naturally carbonated and cold-conditioned for eight weeks. The result is a pale, spicy, earthy beer that’s crisp, clean and food-friendly.

Pair with

At Good Word, I would enjoy A Troubadour Speaks with the shrimp roll with remoulade on a brioche bun. Or go big with the roasted porchetta with broccoli rabe and garlic-parsley salsa verde.