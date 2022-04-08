ajc logo
Try Good Word A Troubadour Speaks at Little Beer on Saturday

Good Word A Troubadour Speaks is a German-style Pilsner.

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Little Beer festival will return to the Duluth Town Green from noon-5 p.m. on April 9

It’s the second annual lager event from Good Word Brewing, known for its classic and creative beers and collaborations.

Look for more than 60 breweries from around the country, with 100-plus different beers, along with food, music and fun. Tickets are $65 at goodword.oznr.com.

In honor of Little Beer, Good Word brewed a new German-style pilsner, called A Troubadour Speaks, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

A Troubadour Speaks German-style Pilsner

Good Word Brewing, Duluth

Available for a limited time on draft, and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

A Troubadour Speaks is a 4.9% alcohol German-Style Pilsner brewed with Weyermann Barke Pilsne malt, and step-mashed with double decoctions. Tettnang hops were added throughout the boil. And it was naturally carbonated and cold-conditioned for eight weeks. The result is a pale, spicy, earthy beer that’s crisp, clean and food-friendly.

Pair with

At Good Word, I would enjoy A Troubadour Speaks with the shrimp roll with remoulade on a brioche bun. Or go big with the roasted porchetta with broccoli rabe and garlic-parsley salsa verde.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

