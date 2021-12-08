Hamburger icon
Get this seasonal treat from the Atlanta folks who bake it all year

My Potato Factory, located in Atlanta's Westview neighborhood, bakes sweet potato pies year-round, not just for the holidays. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
My Potato Factory, located in Atlanta's Westview neighborhood, bakes sweet potato pies year-round, not just for the holidays. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 8, 2021
Dish of the Week: Sweet potato pie from My Potato Factory

Is the best sweet potato pie made by a bakery that has a holiday special, or the folks who bake hundreds of them year-round?

Go with the experts, and, in the case of sweet potato pie, that’s My Potato Factory in Atlanta’s Westview neighborhood.

This is a restaurant for people who love potatoes. Their baked potatoes are excellent, with plenty of interesting toppings. But, the sweet potato pie is the true delight. It’s exactly what you imagine when you dream of sweet potato pie: a flakey crust with a thick, richly textured filling redolent of warm spices, even when your slice is chilled.

This is sweet potato pie without pretense, made by people who have a lot of experience. If you need to buy a sweet potato pie this season, don’t go to a bakery that makes them once a year. Give your business to My Potato Factory.

My Potato Factory. 1521 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-1946, mypotatofactorympf.com.

