Get this seasonal treat from the Atlanta folks who bake it all year

Go with the experts, and, in the case of sweet potato pie, that’s My Potato Factory in Atlanta’s Westview neighborhood.

This is a restaurant for people who love potatoes. Their baked potatoes are excellent, with plenty of interesting toppings. But, the sweet potato pie is the true delight. It’s exactly what you imagine when you dream of sweet potato pie: a flakey crust with a thick, richly textured filling redolent of warm spices, even when your slice is chilled.