Get ready for cooler weather with the 2023 AJC Fall Dining Guide: Comfort Food

Guide to comfort food around Atlanta publishes on Oct. 10.
Restaurant News
59 minutes ago
Comfort food is feel-good food. It’s chicken noodle soup to ease the aches and pains of sickness. It’s the cherished food of memories, like the hearty Sunday supper that Mom or Grandma always made, when the aroma filled the kitchen like a great big hug. It’s the dining equivalent of an old pal you always can depend on to cheer you up when life gets you down.

In this Dining Guide, we’re celebrating comfort foods and their power to nourish the body and soothe the soul. Starting Oct. 10, visit ajc.com/comfortfood for our dining team’s top comfort food picks, along with those of local chefs and celebrities and AJC reporters.

