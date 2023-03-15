Beer Town: Six springtime porch-sippers from Georgia breweries

Goed Cold Bier Belgian-style Pilsner is a brilliant collaboration between Athens’ Creature Comforts and Atlanta’s Halfway Crooks. Brewed with Belgian pilsner malt and hops sourced from Forrest Farm in Belgium, at 5.1% ABV, it’s dry, bitter and balanced. And the Creature Comforts motto, “Good Cold Beer,” translates perfectly.

Another seasonal, Monday Night Brewing Bright Idea Contemporary Pilsner, is a 4.7% ABV mix of classic and modern styles. It’s brewed with German Noble hops, fermented on French oak, and dry-hopped with Saphir and Hallertau Blanc. The result is a dance of bright and bitter, with fresh lemony aromas and flavors lingering into the dry finish.

Good Word Brewing and Public House collaborated with Fox Farm Brewery to make A Noble Fire Smoked Export-style Helles. The 5.3% ABV pale lager was brewed with Weyeremann malts and German hops, using traditional decoction mash techniques. With a hint of smoke, it’s the kind of beer you want to drink while cooking, camping or just hanging out with good friends.

