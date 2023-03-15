X

Beer Town: Six springtime porch-sippers from Georgia breweries

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
48 minutes ago

This year, early March in Atlanta felt more like summer than spring. And even after bouts of rainy weather, the mild daytime temperatures were ideal for porch sipping. With that in mind, here are six new or newish beers to drink right now, and into the season ahead.

Dubbed a contemporary IPA, Monday Night Brewing Juice Raptor Hazy IPA is a spring seasonal loaded with El Dorado, Mosaic, Simcoe Cryo, and Citra Cryo hops, giving it a full panoply of juicy aromas and flavors. The mix of pineapple, grapefruit, and orange notes make for a smooth, crushable sipper. But at 6.9% ABV, it may sneak up on you.

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Bigger Dreams Hazy IPA is a new year-round offering that marks a rather surprising step into the style. At 6.8% ABV, it displays the drinkability and clean body of West Coast IPAs, married with the tropical hops notes, and the expressive yeast character of East Coast IPAs. Overall, it’s bright and citrusy, with nary a hint of dank.

A good example of a style that is sometimes confusing and often debated, Eventide Brewing Bikini Snow Cold IPA employs what the brewery calls the three crucial components. It’s made with corn and rice, fermented with ale yeast at low temperatures, and hopped during active fermentation. At 7% ABV, it’s crisp, clean and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness in the finish.

Goed Cold Bier Belgian-style Pilsner is a brilliant collaboration between Athens’ Creature Comforts and Atlanta’s Halfway Crooks. Brewed with Belgian pilsner malt and hops sourced from Forrest Farm in Belgium, at 5.1% ABV, it’s dry, bitter and balanced. And the Creature Comforts motto, “Good Cold Beer,” translates perfectly.

Another seasonal, Monday Night Brewing Bright Idea Contemporary Pilsner, is a 4.7% ABV mix of classic and modern styles. It’s brewed with German Noble hops, fermented on French oak, and dry-hopped with Saphir and Hallertau Blanc. The result is a dance of bright and bitter, with fresh lemony aromas and flavors lingering into the dry finish.

Good Word Brewing and Public House collaborated with Fox Farm Brewery to make A Noble Fire Smoked Export-style Helles. The 5.3% ABV pale lager was brewed with Weyeremann malts and German hops, using traditional decoction mash techniques. With a hint of smoke, it’s the kind of beer you want to drink while cooking, camping or just hanging out with good friends.

