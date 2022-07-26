Enjoy a burst of Mediterranean flavor in this Atlanta dish

Family-owned Hotchick-peas, working out of Prep Food Junction, uses only high-quality ingredients. Chef Saeed Hamana’s falafel are made with fresh chickpeas, which are boiled, ground and mixed with a bounty of herbs. The result is a nubbly and light sphere that is tender and moist, but sturdy, with vibrant seasoning.

The best move is to order the platter, with creamy hummus, a bright tomato herb salad and a zingy purple cabbage slaw. You can fold the golden crisp balls into the pillowy triangles of pita, and drizzle them with tahini for a further bounce of flavor.