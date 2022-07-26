ajc logo
Enjoy a burst of Mediterranean flavor in this Atlanta dish

A good bet at Hotchick-peas is the falafel platter. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
16 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Falafel platter at Hotchick-peas

Falafel can be a snacky street food, an entree, or part of a salad. It’s delicious served hot, lukewarm or cold, and is good for lunch, dinner and even breakfast. You can eat the chickpea fritters alone, in a sandwich, or the way I prefer — as a vehicle for dips and sauces.

Family-owned Hotchick-peas, working out of Prep Food Junction, uses only high-quality ingredients. Chef Saeed Hamana’s falafel are made with fresh chickpeas, which are boiled, ground and mixed with a bounty of herbs. The result is a nubbly and light sphere that is tender and moist, but sturdy, with vibrant seasoning.

The best move is to order the platter, with creamy hummus, a bright tomato herb salad and a zingy purple cabbage slaw. You can fold the golden crisp balls into the pillowy triangles of pita, and drizzle them with tahini for a further bounce of flavor.

The platter absolutely bursts with Mediterranean herbs and spices — za’atar, sumac, parsley, coriander, garlic. Plus, it travels well.

Hotchick-peas. 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. 678-860-4869, hotchick-peas.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

