Atlanta Orders In: Hazel Jane’s still crushing on wine

But, when the pandemic arrived, the patio was packed. “I said, ‘I can’t control the Beltline, which means I can’t stay open,’” she recalled.

When Hazel Jane's Melissa Davis talks about wine, you can't help but get excited. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Hazel Jane’s had a retail license, so Davis opted to pivot into bottle-shop mode.

With its dozen-person staff now pared down to three, the food currently available for takeout basically is bar nibbles — herb-roasted almonds, lemon-marinated olives, pickled vegetables, and house-made hummus and flatbread — that can be turned into a light dinner when ordered together as the Mezze Mini.

“Originally, I was doing a full-on menu, and plates for two, but it was no longer tenable, because food was only 18% of sales,” Davis said.

These days, revenue at Hazel Jane’s is 15% of pre-pandemic days. “In a week, we’re doing what we were able to do in a day,” she said.

The Mezze Mini from Hazel Jane's is a snack sampler that includes rosemary-roasted almonds, citrus-marinated olives, pickled vegetables, house-made hummus and flatbread. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM Credit: LIGAYA FIGUERAS Credit: LIGAYA FIGUERAS

Still, she’s trying to stay optimistic. “We were able to make an OK deal with our landlord,” she said. “It’s OK, but not great.”

However, get Davis talking about wine, and a wellspring of happy energy erupts.

“Fricking rad,” is how she described the wine from Delinquente, the Australian producer she’s currently spotlighting online. “They grow indigenous Italian varietals that are doing really well for them. The wines are in the $20 range, the labels are cool, and the wines are awesome.”

She’s had as much fun deciding which bottles should go into featured white, red and rose three-packs as she does assembling $120 six-bottle “mystery” packs.

When customers allow her to guide their sipping, an order of those half-dozen bottles comes with “massive notes” that include the history of the grape and “why the wine is really cool,” she said.

Davis even has taken to scribbling those same sorts of notes in erasable ink on the windows at Hazel Jane’s, especially for wines under $20. If you’re up for pandemic window shopping, you can read Davis’ tasting notes and prices, approach the door, point to the bottle and pay.

Hazel Jane's owner Melissa Davis said that operating her Eastside Beltline wine and coffee bar during the pandemic is "the craziest thing ever." LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LIGAYA.FIGUERAS@AJC.COM Credit: LIGAYA FIGUERAS Credit: LIGAYA FIGUERAS

At a time when it feels hard to accomplish almost anything, Davis is trying to keep things simple. Patrons who pre-order will find their food and beverage waiting on a table with a validated parking ticket clipped to the bag.

“Easy-peasy,” she said when I picked up my order.

If only all things could be that easy-peasy.

HAZEL JANE’S

Food menu: bar snacks

Alcohol: wine and beer

What I ordered: Mezze Mini; Hazel Jane’s house red, a blend “full of gushy red fruits,” and unbeatable at $12; Delinquente Screaming Betty Vermentino (brace yourself for the minerality of this quaffable white wine); and Old Westminster Winery Piquette and Happy Camper Cider, both canned products from Georgia. My suggestion: Call Hazel Jane’s. Tell them what you like about wine, and let them take care of the rest. Add the Mezze Mini nosh platter. It’s worth it.

Service options: takeout only; order online, via phone or walk-up; no on-premises dining; no delivery

Safety protocols: following all COVID-19 restaurant safety guidelines; contactless pickup available; all staff wear masks; public not permitted inside

Address, phone: 670 DeKalb Ave., Atlanta; 404-317-3780

Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; Tuesday hours beginning Aug. 18

Website: hazeljanesatl.com

