DBA Sandwich Company opening tomorrow off the Eastside Beltline

“We opened DBA Barbecue in February 2009, in the height of the recession, and now we’re opening DBA Sandwich Company during a worldwide pandemic,” Coggin said in a prepared statement. “Last year on New Year’s Eve, the entire front of DBA Barbecue fell off into the parking lot, rendering our entrance unusable for several days. A year to-the-day, we’re opening our new restaurant. I guess tough times are kind of our most fortuitous times, and opening DBA Sandwich Company is a nice way to book-end the year.”

DBA Sandwich Company will join Glide Pizza and Jake’s Ice Cream at Irwin Street Market.