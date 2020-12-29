DBA Sandwich Company opening tomorrow off the Eastside Beltline

A sandwich shop from the owner of DBA Barbecue in Virginia-Highland is slated to open tomorrow just off the Eastside Beltline.
Matt Coggin will debut his DBA Sandwich Company will inside the Irwin Street Market on Dec. 30.
The takeaway-only eatery will serve sandwiches made with smoked meats from DBA Barbecue including a turkey BLT, reuben and pot roast hoagie. Additional menu items include salads and sides like coleslaw, potato salad, mac and cheese, pimento cheese and boiled peanuts.
“We opened DBA Barbecue in February 2009, in the height of the recession, and now we’re opening DBA Sandwich Company during a worldwide pandemic,” Coggin said in a prepared statement. “Last year on New Year’s Eve, the entire front of DBA Barbecue fell off into the parking lot, rendering our entrance unusable for several days. A year to-the-day, we’re opening our new restaurant. I guess tough times are kind of our most fortuitous times, and opening DBA Sandwich Company is a nice way to book-end the year.”
DBA Sandwich Company will join Glide Pizza and Jake’s Ice Cream at Irwin Street Market.
For New Year’s Day, DBA Sandwich Company will offer a special “A Little Luck” with a slider version of a pork sandwich and a small side dish with collards and black-eyed peas for $8, with a full-size version for $14.
Opening hours for DBA Sandwich Company will be 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 and Thursdy, Dec. 31; noon-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 and Saturday, Jan. 2; and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Planned regular hours are 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
Scroll down to see the full menu for DBA Sandwich Company:
660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. dbabarbecue.com/atlanta-virginia-highland-dba-barbecue-dba-sandwich-co
