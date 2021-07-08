Creole classic satisfies at this Grant Park barbecue spot

The seasonings in Daddy D’z red beans combine to form a symphony of warm flavors. There’s a touch of heat that lingers, but it only enhances the flavors, and invites you back for another bite.

Although red beans and rice are offered as a side, the entree version comes crowned with a beautiful smoked sausage that enriches and deepens the dish. The thick, expertly sliced link complements the beans and rice, and adds heft and protein with smoky flair.