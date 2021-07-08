ajc logo
Creole classic satisfies at this Grant Park barbecue spot

This serving of red beans and rice with smoked sausage from Daddy D'z includes collard greens and macaroni and cheese on the side.
This serving of red beans and rice with smoked sausage from Daddy D’z includes collard greens and macaroni and cheese on the side. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Red beans and rice from Daddy D’z: The BBQ Joynt

The red beans and rice at Daddy D’z are a deeply flavorful, heavily spiced bowl of pure comfort. The beans are smooth and custardy, but not overcooked to the point that they have no bite. The rice is wonderfully fluffy.

The seasonings in Daddy D’z red beans combine to form a symphony of warm flavors. There’s a touch of heat that lingers, but it only enhances the flavors, and invites you back for another bite.

Although red beans and rice are offered as a side, the entree version comes crowned with a beautiful smoked sausage that enriches and deepens the dish. The thick, expertly sliced link complements the beans and rice, and adds heft and protein with smoky flair.

That smoke adds the barbecue-pit flavor that separates Daddy D’z red beans and rice from other versions found around Atlanta.

Daddy D’z: The BBQ Joynt. 264 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-222-0206, daddydz.com.

