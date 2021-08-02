City Winery requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for patrons

The same requirements are in place for City Winery Atlanta employees and musical artists.

City Winery initially reopened in October 2020 and hosted several shows before temporarily closing again through the end of the year. The venue reopened in May 2021 for dinner service and live music, with a safety protocol that included temperature checks and mask requirements for patrons.

Dorfman said he isn’t overly worried about pushback from customers. More than 85% of City Winery Atlanta customers who responded to a poll issued by the business said they had been vaccinated.

He said ultimately, the decision to require proof of vaccination or negative tests boils down to wanting to create a comfortable and safe experience for patrons.

“Our decision to do this has zero to do with politics and 100% to do with safety,” he said. “We want people psychologically to feel really good when they’re in our space.”

City Winery joins two other Atlanta businesses in requiring proof of vaccination for customers. East Atlanta bars Argosy and Mary’s both announced “no vax, no entry” policies in the past two weeks.

Several other Atlanta restaurants have posted on social media requiring customers to respect the city of Atlanta’s recently reissued mask mandate, including Fox Bros. BBQ, Hell Yeah Gluten Free and Poco Loco ATL.

Some local restaurants have closed temporarily in recent weeks due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases amongst staff members, including OK Yaki, Aviva by Kameel and Little Bear.

