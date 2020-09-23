City Winery Atlanta to resume live concerts in October

Additionally, guests are required to wear masks upon arrival, when moving about the room, when finished eating or drinking (the full wine and food menu will be available) and when a server is attending to the table; all City Winery employees will wear masks and gloves. Guests will be required to take a contactless temperature check and answer wellness questions upon arrival.

City Winery has also installed cameras to livestream shows in partnership with the Mandolin platform. The streaming platform offers full HD video and concert-quality audio, as well as public and private chats, watch parties and meet and greet experiences.

The Atlanta location of City Winery in Ponce City Market originally planned to return to concerts in July after reopening for takeout food and patio dining in June. But instead, most of the locations in the chain, including Philadelphia and Boston, temporarily closed in late July for the sake of public safety and ongoing “challenging conditions.”

City Winery is expected to announce a longer slate of shows in the next few weeks.

