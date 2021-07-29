Mayor Bottoms issues indoor mask mandate for public places in Atlanta

Savannah’s mask mandate last year set off a chain reaction of local leaders who flouted those rules, with the city of Atlanta and more than a dozen other city and county governments soon imposing their own mask requirements.

Kemp went to court to block Atlanta’s mandate last summer. But he dropped his lawsuit in August and allowed some local governments who met a coronavirus “threshold” to impose the restrictions. Last month, he ended the public health state of emergency that gave him sweeping powers to enact or block local rules.

The governor’s office this week said Kemp, who has pushed Georgians to get vaccinated, will continue to urge residents to wear masks where appropriate but oppose any mandate for them to do so.

Staff reporter Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.