Creamy goodness with a crunch in Brookhaven

The dish is served in three steps: First, there is a generous scoop of jumbo elbows, awash in a velvety white cheddar sauce. Then, a generous topping of crumbled, ridge-style cheddar and sour-cream-and-onion potato chips blankets the pasta. Lastly, delicately minced chives are sprinkled over the golden jumble.

There are three layers of flavor and texture in each bite. You get the soft chew of the pasta, the creamy cheesiness of the sauce and the crisp finish of the chip fragments. Along with the added crunch, the chips add more cheddar flavor, with a tart zing. It might make you aspire to jazz up your own mac and cheese at home.

Fox Brothers Barbecue. 4058 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com

Explore More Dishes of the Week

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.