Enjoy a dippable crunch at this Lilburn restaurant

For these tacos, tender hunks of meat are distributed evenly inside three handmade corn tortillas and dipped into stew. Onions, cilantro and cheese are added, and the tacos are fried crisp, with a browned cheese exterior.

The move here is to spritz the taco with lime and plunge it into the broth for a rich and robustly flavored cheesy crunch. The chile-laden broth has the delicate flavor of guajillo and adobo. It’s sweet, spicy and savory, all at the same time.