Try this flavorful triple-decker on rye from a metro Atlanta cafe

It’s a lovely complement to the fresh pastries filling the glass cases of the longtime cafe and bakery in Marietta, now run by chef Jonathan St. Hilaire and business partner Emily Ward. They also have a Roswell location.

The dish’s base is rustic, house-made rye bread, briefly toasted to a craggy crisp, with a chewy middle. On top of that is a luscious spread of cream cheese, which holds fluffy scrambled eggs with a hint of truffle and ribbons of smoked salmon. All that richness is embellished with a colorful dressed salad of pickled red onion, briny capers, tomato, cucumber sections, peppery arugula and wispy sprouts.