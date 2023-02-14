X
Try this flavorful triple-decker on rye from a metro Atlanta cafe

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
9 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Smoked salmon tartine at Douceur de France

You could eat it with your hands, but this smoked salmon tartine is so thoughtfully put together that it deserves silverware.

It’s a lovely complement to the fresh pastries filling the glass cases of the longtime cafe and bakery in Marietta, now run by chef Jonathan St. Hilaire and business partner Emily Ward. They also have a Roswell location.

The dish’s base is rustic, house-made rye bread, briefly toasted to a craggy crisp, with a chewy middle. On top of that is a luscious spread of cream cheese, which holds fluffy scrambled eggs with a hint of truffle and ribbons of smoked salmon. All that richness is embellished with a colorful dressed salad of pickled red onion, briny capers, tomato, cucumber sections, peppery arugula and wispy sprouts.

It’s a balanced display of texture and flavor, and choosing to leave a bit of the rye for last provides the added treat of soaked-in flavors.

Douceur de France. 277 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. 770-425-5050; and 1173 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-650-1173. douceurdefrance.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

