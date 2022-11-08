Hearty West African staple a good choice for fall in Norcross

This dish, often called groundnut stew or maafe, is a staple in West Africa, with many versions in different countries. Peanut butter (or groundnuts), tomato, onion and chiles generally make up the base components. However, the taste is anything but simple.

Ike’s soup is a velvety rich broth that is layered and nuanced. The Ghanaian-style soup is loaded with savory flavors coming from ginger, a hint of garlic, perhaps carrot and a vegetal heat from habanero, as well as the peanuts, tomato and onion. Each spoonful is vibrant and satisfying, with warmth and freshness. It’s luscious, and also nutrient-dense.