Revel in salad nirvana in Inman Park

Explore Produce adds a delicate touch to this Atlanta pasta

Various flavors stand out in a plate of marinated mushrooms with escarole that is both hearty and nutritious. It’s the season right now for escarole, a cousin of chicory, and its curly, green, slightly bitter leaves balance the richness of an emulsification of creamy, tangy goat cheese, as well as a dressing with marsala reduction.

Feathery leaves of white-veined purple radicchio lend a delightfully sharp crunch and spicy bitterness, but the mushrooms, tender in a zippy, briny marinade, have the starring role. Each bite brims with an earthy meatiness that is hearty and satisfying, but not heavy. And, crisp slivers of sweet, nutty sunchoke add a crunchy, perfectly harmonious element.