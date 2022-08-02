BreakingNews
U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June
ajc logo
X

Produce adds a delicate touch to this Atlanta pasta

The truffle gnocchi at BoccaLupo features seasonal Southern produce. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
The truffle gnocchi at BoccaLupo features seasonal Southern produce. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
38 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Truffle gnocchi at BoccaLupo

Bruce Logue and his team at BoccaLupo have a way with ingredients, skillfully merging seasonal Southern produce with traditional Italian fresh pasta. There is no pinpointing a star element in the truffle gnocchi, as everything shines, and yet works together.

Buttery kernels of sweet corn and light, pillowy hand-rolled gnocchi are the hearty base of the dish. Ruffled sprigs of endive frisée not only add lacy green beauty, but a bitter crunch to the soft chew of the puffs of potato. Velvety burgundy ribbons of Pine Street Market bresaola are lean and tender, with notes of the herbs (sage, thyme, rosemary) used in the three-month cave-curing process. It pairs well with a sprinkling of savory-sweet Parmesan.

The dish is finished with shavings of black summer truffle, staying as true as possible to the subtle, aromatic flavor. The added dimension adorns — both tastewise and visually — rather than overpowering, teasing earthy notes with delicate enhancement.

BoccaLupo. 753 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-2332, boccalupoatl.com

ExploreFill up on this Old Fourth Ward pasta dish, back by popular demand
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
List: Class 6A picks up 21 teams, loses 20 others4h ago
Sheriff: Gordon County deputies shoot, kill man during undercover drug bust
1h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
22h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
Republicans back fake elector for Georgia state Senate
1h ago
The Latest
Your 3rd Spot sets opening date at The Works and more restaurant news from the week
Beer Pick: Elsewhere Brewing Idol Cream Style-Ale is a modern take on an historic style
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top