Try a crispy Philippine favorite in Grant Park

Dish of the Week: Lumpia at Estrellita
The lumpia at Estrellita have a savory richness, as well as a satisfying crunch. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Combined ShapeCaption
The lumpia at Estrellita have a savory richness, as well as a satisfying crunch. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
19 minutes ago

The tastiest, most comforting dishes often are the simplest. Evolving from the Chinese spring roll, lumpia became a cherished traditional dish in the Philippines. There are many variations, but the usual ingredients are a flour or rice wrapper that is stuffed with various meats and vegetables, sealed with an egg wash and fried until crisp.

Estrellita means “little star,” and the little star of the Grant Park restaurant by that name is lumpia, made from a family recipe. The crepe-like skin gets stuffed with Angus beef, chopped green beans, bean sprouts, celery and onion. The cigar-shaped delicacies are rolled tightly, with the ends tucked in neatly, and then they are fried to golden perfection. (You will cherish each flaky bit on the plate.)

It’s Philippine finger food, but it also can be a meal. The filling has a savory richness, as well as a satisfying crunch. For extra tang, the rolls are served with a spicy soy vinegar that enhances the savory meat and veggie mix while balancing the oil with acidity.

Estrellita. 580 Woodward Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-390-3038, estrellitafilipino.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreFirst Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa