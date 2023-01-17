Try this Southern comfort food with an Asian kick in Kennesaw

Combining two culinary genres in one dish can create an extraordinary and enchanting marriage of flavors. That’s precisely what is going on at Kennesaw’s Forks & Flavors, where chef David Wilmott adds Korean flair to Southern comfort food.
Bites of his Korean fried shrimp seem familiar, and, at the same time, unexpected. Tender, plump shrimp are soaked in buttermilk, coated in a flour-cornmeal mixture and fried until they are golden. The juicy orbs get tossed in a thick glaze made with gochujang paste and sweet chile sauce, among other secrets. The sweet tang is warming, but not overly fiery. The glaze is sprinkled with sesame seeds and biased-cut scallions.
Wilmott anchors the plate with grits that that are flavored with a cherished Southern staple, pimento cheese. Bits of kimchi also add a sharp, acidic crunch.
It’s shrimp and grits, but it’s not. It’s Korean street food, but it’s not. It’s portmanteau food at its best.
Forks & Flavors. 2920 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. 678-540-8566, forksandflavors.com
