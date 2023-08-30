Try this cheesy crowd-pleaser in Alpharetta

You might associate blue crabs with Maryland, but they are plentiful along the Gulf of Mexico, which is the focus of Lapeer Steak & Seafood’s coastal cuisine. And blue crabs are the star of Culinary Director Blake Hartley’s classic crab dip.
Served in a hot cast iron skillet, the dip has both down-home comfort and decadence, with smoky, salty and creamy richness. Softened sweet onions, fresh Georgia corn kernels and matchstick pieces of lardon are folded into a cheese mixture that includes nutty fontina, rich gruyere, aged cheddar and cream cheese. Slivers of scallions add texture.
Fresh blue crabs are cooked, cooled and picked. A generous amount of tender and sweet lump meat is incorporated, with house seasoning. Atop the mixture is a shredded cheese mixture and breadcrumbs that form a toasty and golden crust once broiled to bubbling.
Crusty sourdough from TGM Bread makes a perfect vehicle to get the cheesy goodness — with a hunk of crab in each bite — into your mouth.
Lapeer Steak & Seafood. 12 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 678-691-9400, lapeersteak.com
