Try this cheesy crowd-pleaser in Alpharetta

You might associate blue crabs with Maryland, but they are plentiful along the Gulf of Mexico, which is the focus of Lapeer Steak & Seafood’s coastal cuisine. And blue crabs are the star of Culinary Director Blake Hartley’s classic crab dip.

Served in a hot cast iron skillet, the dip has both down-home comfort and decadence, with smoky, salty and creamy richness. Softened sweet onions, fresh Georgia corn kernels and matchstick pieces of lardon are folded into a cheese mixture that includes nutty fontina, rich gruyere, aged cheddar and cream cheese. Slivers of scallions add texture.

Fresh blue crabs are cooked, cooled and picked. A generous amount of tender and sweet lump meat is incorporated, with house seasoning. Atop the mixture is a shredded cheese mixture and breadcrumbs that form a toasty and golden crust once broiled to bubbling.

Crusty sourdough from TGM Bread makes a perfect vehicle to get the cheesy goodness — with a hunk of crab in each bite — into your mouth.

Lapeer Steak & Seafood. 12 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 678-691-9400, lapeersteak.com

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.