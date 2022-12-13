ajc logo
X

You might have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors for the last bite of this dish

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
43 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Disco tots at Roshambo

Disco fries — gravy and cheese over crisp potatoes — are a late-night diner classic, part of the pantheon of great American food. There is much deliberation about which style of fry is superior. Some purists might prefer the steak fry, or the crinkle, but tots are where it’s at, and you’ll find a top-notch version served at Roshambo.

The new Peachtree Battle diner not only opts for tots, but the kitchen also adds a sublime Mornay sauce, with a Southern-style base of pimento cheese. The fluffy, golden brown nuggets of potato have a chipped crust that increases the surface area of crispiness, and they are covered in the creamy, cheesy, decadent sauce. Sprinkled about are bits of bacon and slivers of scallion. All the nooks and crannies allow abundant crunch and carry cheesy goodness to your mouth, where you will find the tot interior to be pillowy.

If you’re sharing, you might have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors for the very last tot. There’s a score sheet at your table, to keep track in case it’s a tie.

Roshambo. 2355 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-835-7373, roshamboatl.com.

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest 3h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Buckhead cityhood backers fundraise after stabbing death
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
2h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
12m ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
12m ago

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

10 holiday cocktails to sip at metro Atlanta bars and restaurants
58m ago
TydeTate Kitchen opening in South Downtown and more dining news from the week
A Champagne bar and hot pot restaurant will open in the Interlock in 2024
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
17h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
20h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top