You might have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors for the last bite of this dish

The new Peachtree Battle diner not only opts for tots, but the kitchen also adds a sublime Mornay sauce, with a Southern-style base of pimento cheese. The fluffy, golden brown nuggets of potato have a chipped crust that increases the surface area of crispiness, and they are covered in the creamy, cheesy, decadent sauce. Sprinkled about are bits of bacon and slivers of scallion. All the nooks and crannies allow abundant crunch and carry cheesy goodness to your mouth, where you will find the tot interior to be pillowy.

If you’re sharing, you might have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors for the very last tot. There’s a score sheet at your table, to keep track in case it’s a tie.