Try this Korean treat served in a Doraville food court

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
31 minutes ago
The street vendors of South Korea give new meaning to the letters KFC. At Pelicana in the Doraville H Mart’s food court, you can find Korean fried chicken in superlative form, and in several variations.

You choose your type of chicken (bone-in, boneless, piece-type, half or whole) and select from four batters and eight sauces. My choice is boneless crispy spicy chicken with the signature sweet, spicy sauce on the side. While I get it on the side, your chicken can be tossed in sauce (and it stays crispy because of double-frying). You also can have halves of your order in different sauces, or one half sauced and the other not.

The marinated, well-seasoned chicken gets double-battered, fried at a low temperature, then fried again. This ensures the chicken is cooked through, as well as eliminating any moisture left in the batter. Individually frying each order guarantees a hot product cooked to your specifications.

The result is moist, savory chicken with a hint of heat under a crunchy, crackly layer of skin.

Pelicana Chicken. 6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 770-905-7590, pelicanausa.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

