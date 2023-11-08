Try this Korean treat served in a Doraville food court

You choose your type of chicken (bone-in, boneless, piece-type, half or whole) and select from four batters and eight sauces. My choice is boneless crispy spicy chicken with the signature sweet, spicy sauce on the side. While I get it on the side, your chicken can be tossed in sauce (and it stays crispy because of double-frying). You also can have halves of your order in different sauces, or one half sauced and the other not.

The marinated, well-seasoned chicken gets double-battered, fried at a low temperature, then fried again. This ensures the chicken is cooked through, as well as eliminating any moisture left in the batter. Individually frying each order guarantees a hot product cooked to your specifications.

The result is moist, savory chicken with a hint of heat under a crunchy, crackly layer of skin.

Pelicana Chicken. 6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 770-905-7590, pelicanausa.com

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore More Dishes of the Week

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.