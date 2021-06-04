Beer Pick: Try Arches Yūrei Japanese-style pilsner this weekend

Available in six-pack 12-ounce cans and on draft

Profile

According to Arches, Yurei is the Japanese word for ghost, and the primary hop in Yūrei Japanese-style Pilsner is German Grüngeist, which translates as “green ghost.” Light in color and in body, it was brewed with an ample portion of rice, which gives it some sweetness on the palate. The Grüngeist hops feature peach and passion fruit notes that strike a nice balance, along with hints of lemon peel, and some soft bitterness in the crisp, dry finish.

Pair with

At just over 5% alcohol, Yūrei is easy to drink, and will likely appear to wine drinkers, as well as beer drinkers. Try it with Japanese favorites, including sushi, ramen, tonkatsu, and yakitori.

