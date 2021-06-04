ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Try Arches Yūrei Japanese-style pilsner this weekend

Yurei, Arches refreshing new Japanese style Pilsner, is brewed with rice. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Yurei, Arches refreshing new Japanese style Pilsner, is brewed with rice. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

Lately, Justin Ramirez, the head brewer at Arches Brewing in Hapeville, has been playing around with some really interesting takes on lagers.

The newest one is Japanese-style pilsner called Yūrei. And not only is it’s this week’s Beer Pick, but it will be available at Good Word’s super cool Little Beer festival on Saturday.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news

Beer Pick

Yūrei Japanese-style Pilsner

Arches Brewing, Hapeville

Available in six-pack 12-ounce cans and on draft

Profile

According to Arches, Yurei is the Japanese word for ghost, and the primary hop in Yūrei Japanese-style Pilsner is German Grüngeist, which translates as “green ghost.” Light in color and in body, it was brewed with an ample portion of rice, which gives it some sweetness on the palate. The Grüngeist hops feature peach and passion fruit notes that strike a nice balance, along with hints of lemon peel, and some soft bitterness in the crisp, dry finish.

Pair with

At just over 5% alcohol, Yūrei is easy to drink, and will likely appear to wine drinkers, as well as beer drinkers. Try it with Japanese favorites, including sushi, ramen, tonkatsu, and yakitori.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top