Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing in Duluth celebrates Little Beer festival with new collaboration beer

Coastline Pils Dry-Hopped pilsner

Good Word Brewing, Duluth

Available for a limited time on draft and side-pull, and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

Good Word’s new Coastline Pils is a collaboration with Lisa Allen, head brewer at the renowned Heater Allen lager brewery in McMinnville, Oregon. The dry-hopped pilsner was brewed with Bohemian pilsner malt, and Saphir hops added during the boil, then dry-hopped with Saphir, and lagered for more than 8 weeks. Of note, Good Word uses spunding valves to capture co2 during fermentation, and create natural carbonation.

The result is a pale gold beer, with a bubbly head and soft mouth feel. The Saphir hops add a nicely balanced bitterness, along with fruity and floral notes, and a touch of spice in the finish. At just over 5% alcohol by volume, Coastline is both sessionable, and food-friendly.

Pair with

Coastline Pils is one of those promiscuous beers that you could pair with almost anything but the darkest and heaviest of foods. At Good Word, I would enjoy it with the sausage board, the shrimp and grits fritters, or the fried chicken.

*A special note from Good Word owner/brewer Todd Diamatto about Coastline Pils: “We are very honored to put this beer together with Lisa Allen, who is making some of the best lagers out there. So do yourself a favor and stop trading for hazies and upgrade to quality lager trades.”

