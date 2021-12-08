Beer Town: 2021′s holiday gifts for beer lovers

“The Beer Bible” by Jeff Alworth (Workman, $24.95) was first published in 2015 and substantially revised and updated for a 2021 second edition. In addition to a breadth of beer travels, Alworth argues that American IPA not only changed beer in the United States, but influenced beer worldwide as the most popular craft style.

“Celis Beer: Born in Belgium, Brewed in Texas” by Jeremy Banas (The History Press, $21.99) chronicles how a former milkman, Pierre Celis, became the “godfather” of Belgian witbier with Hoegaarden, then moved to Texas and founded Celis Beer, arguably the first and most famous craft brewery in Austin.

Explore Raise a glass to these 12 holiday gifts for drinkers

“The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures” by Sam Calagione, Mariah Calagione and Andrew C. Greeley (Wiley, $35) joyfully and chronologically celebrates what’s billed as the “offbeat escapades that propelled Dogfish Head to become the beloved craft brewery, distillery, hotel and culinary hub it is today.”

“World Atlas of Beer: The Essential Guide to the Beers of the World” by Tim Webb and Stephen Beaumont (Mitchell Beazley, $39.99) has been updated with a third edition, arguing that “With thousands of breweries now operating around the globe, and more opening every day, this is the expert guide to what is really worth drinking.”

I enjoy scouting through the latest lists of online gifts for beer lovers to find both essential and sometimes silly ideas.

One of my perennial favorites is the curvy Spiegelau IPA glass ($11) at Crate and Barrel. Spiegelau also offers a 4-Piece Craft Beer Tasting Kit ($39.99) at Amazon.

On the really silly side, the Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder ($14.99) at Amazon “securely grips a beer can to glossy surfaces like glass, mirror, marble, metal, shiny tile and laminate.”

Sturdy and stylish, the stainless steel Rambler 12-ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99) from Yeti will keep your beer cooler-cold in the backyard or camping out.

For someone crazy for the Beatles, or loving the “Get Back” doc on Disney+, the special-edition Beatles “Yellow Submarine” Little Playmate cooler ($39.99) from Igloo could be just the ticket.

If you want to splurge for someone super special on your list (or yourself), the 24-Inch-Wide Dual Tap Stainless Steel Digital Kegerator from Kegco beer dispensing and refrigeration products will set you back $1,049 on sale.

Explore Find more Atlanta 2021 gift ideas from the AJC

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.