Beer Pick: Toast a new year with this festive beer

As 2021 came to a close, Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing announced the official opening of its new Colorado brewery and taproom, located in the former Red Truck Brewing space in Fort Collins.
SweetWater quickly followed that statement with word that it had acquired both the Alpine and Green Flash brands, and soon will be brewing many of those breweries core beers.
Right now, though, it’s time to enjoy the final days of Festive Ale, SweetWater’s limited edition holiday offering. And as a remedy for the current balmy but rainy New Year’s Eve weather, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
SweetWater Festive Ale
SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta
Available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and cans, and on draft
Profile
Described by SweetWater as a “strong cheerfully spiced seasonal ale with big complex flavors,” Festive Ale is brewed with an array of malts, including Munich, Carapils and Chocolate, a hefty dose of Centennial and Golding hops, and additions of cinnamon and nutmeg. At 8.1% alcohol, Festive Ale drinks like a strong porter, with notes of caramel, chocolate and a touch of vanilla. The spices are present, but not overwhelming.
Pair with
Festive Ale makes a fine after-dinner sipper, and it would pair well with dark chocolate, or buttery or strong cheeses, such as lush triple-cream, butterscotch-flavored aged Gouda, or spicy Spanish blue cheese.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author