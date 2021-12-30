Hamburger icon
Beer Pick: Toast a new year with this festive beer

SweetWater Festive Ale is a strong, spiced holiday sipper. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
SweetWater Festive Ale is a strong, spiced holiday sipper. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
48 minutes ago
SweetWater Festive Ale adds spice to holiday sipping

As 2021 came to a close, Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing announced the official opening of its new Colorado brewery and taproom, located in the former Red Truck Brewing space in Fort Collins.

SweetWater quickly followed that statement with word that it had acquired both the Alpine and Green Flash brands, and soon will be brewing many of those breweries core beers.

Right now, though, it’s time to enjoy the final days of Festive Ale, SweetWater’s limited edition holiday offering. And as a remedy for the current balmy but rainy New Year’s Eve weather, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

SweetWater Festive Ale

SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta

Available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and cans, and on draft

Profile

Described by SweetWater as a “strong cheerfully spiced seasonal ale with big complex flavors,” Festive Ale is brewed with an array of malts, including Munich, Carapils and Chocolate, a hefty dose of Centennial and Golding hops, and additions of cinnamon and nutmeg. At 8.1% alcohol, Festive Ale drinks like a strong porter, with notes of caramel, chocolate and a touch of vanilla. The spices are present, but not overwhelming.

Pair with

Festive Ale makes a fine after-dinner sipper, and it would pair well with dark chocolate, or buttery or strong cheeses, such as lush triple-cream, butterscotch-flavored aged Gouda, or spicy Spanish blue cheese.

