Beer Pick: Toast a new year with this festive beer

SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta

Available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and cans, and on draft

Profile

Described by SweetWater as a “strong cheerfully spiced seasonal ale with big complex flavors,” Festive Ale is brewed with an array of malts, including Munich, Carapils and Chocolate, a hefty dose of Centennial and Golding hops, and additions of cinnamon and nutmeg. At 8.1% alcohol, Festive Ale drinks like a strong porter, with notes of caramel, chocolate and a touch of vanilla. The spices are present, but not overwhelming.

Pair with

Festive Ale makes a fine after-dinner sipper, and it would pair well with dark chocolate, or buttery or strong cheeses, such as lush triple-cream, butterscotch-flavored aged Gouda, or spicy Spanish blue cheese.

