Beer Pick: Reformation Brewery launches A Cold One Pilsner

Reformation’s newest year-round beer, dubbed A Cold One, is a Pilsner brewed in partnership with 97.1 The River (WSRV-FM/Atlanta). And it’s on draft now at Reformation’s taprooms in Woodstock, Canton and Smyrna.

Today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there’s a Memorial Day weekend kick-off party presented by 97.1 The River at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock. And with that, A Cold One is this week’s Beer Pick.