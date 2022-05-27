Beer Pick: Reformation Brewery launches A Cold One Pilsner

Founded in Woodstock, Reformation Brewery has grown to three locations around metro Atlanta, on the way to becoming a fixture of the Georgia beer scene.
Reformation’s newest year-round beer, dubbed A Cold One, is a Pilsner brewed in partnership with 97.1 The River (WSRV-FM/Atlanta). And it’s on draft now at Reformation’s taprooms in Woodstock, Canton and Smyrna.
Today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there’s a Memorial Day weekend kick-off party presented by 97.1 The River at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock. And with that, A Cold One is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
A Cold One Pilsner
Reformation Brewery, Canton
Available year-round on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Reformation Brewery’s newest offering was created just in time for summer. But A Cold One will be available year-round. Described as a “light, crisp and easy” Pilsner, it’s a classic lager brewed with Noble hops, which display subtle floral aromas, smooth bitterness, and a touch of spiciness. At 4.4% alcohol, it will be easy to enjoy more than one in the backyard or on the beach.
Pair with
Pilsners are easy to pair with grilling favorites, from burgers to brats. But they’re also great with hot and spicy foods, such a Tex-Mex, or brighter Thai and Vietnamese dishes.
