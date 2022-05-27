BreakingNews
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
Beer Pick: Reformation Brewery launches A Cold One Pilsner

Reformation Brewery releases A Cold One Pilsner for Memorial Day weekend./ Courtesy of Reformation Brewery

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Founded in Woodstock, Reformation Brewery has grown to three locations around metro Atlanta, on the way to becoming a fixture of the Georgia beer scene.

Reformation’s newest year-round beer, dubbed A Cold One, is a Pilsner brewed in partnership with 97.1 The River (WSRV-FM/Atlanta). And it’s on draft now at Reformation’s taprooms in Woodstock, Canton and Smyrna.

Today from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. there’s a Memorial Day weekend kick-off party presented by 97.1 The River at Reformation Brewery in Woodstock. And with that, A Cold One is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

A Cold One Pilsner

Reformation Brewery, Canton

Available year-round on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Reformation Brewery’s newest offering was created just in time for summer. But A Cold One will be available year-round. Described as a “light, crisp and easy” Pilsner, it’s a classic lager brewed with Noble hops, which display subtle floral aromas, smooth bitterness, and a touch of spiciness. At 4.4% alcohol, it will be easy to enjoy more than one in the backyard or on the beach.

Pair with

Pilsners are easy to pair with grilling favorites, from burgers to brats. But they’re also great with hot and spicy foods, such a Tex-Mex, or brighter Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

