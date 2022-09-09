ajc logo
Beer Pick: Elsewhere Oktoberfest is ready for the season’s fun and food

Elsewhere Oktoberfest is a collaboration with Hop City. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Oktoberfest in Munich begins on Sept. 17, but right now there are loads of Oktoberfest beers on tap at Atlanta bars, breweries and package stores.

One of my current favorites is Elsewhere Oktoberfest, which is why it’s this week’s Beer Pick

Beer Pick

Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager

Elsewhere Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

A collaboration with Hop City, Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is described as “a beer to celebrate the harvest and change of seasons.” Brewed with Carolina Pilsner malt, red malt, wheat malt, GR Magnum hops, Hallertau Mittlefruh hops, and German yeast, it features biscuity, caramel and toffee notes, balanced by a surprising spicy bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

Food-friendly Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is ready-made for Oktoberfest food, be it pretzels, potato pancakes, sausages or roast chicken or pork.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

