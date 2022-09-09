Beer Pick: Elsewhere Oktoberfest is ready for the season’s fun and food

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

A collaboration with Hop City, Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is described as “a beer to celebrate the harvest and change of seasons.” Brewed with Carolina Pilsner malt, red malt, wheat malt, GR Magnum hops, Hallertau Mittlefruh hops, and German yeast, it features biscuity, caramel and toffee notes, balanced by a surprising spicy bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

Food-friendly Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is ready-made for Oktoberfest food, be it pretzels, potato pancakes, sausages or roast chicken or pork.

