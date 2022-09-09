Beer Pick: Elsewhere Oktoberfest is ready for the season’s fun and food

Oktoberfest in Munich begins on Sept. 17, but right now there are loads of Oktoberfest beers on tap at Atlanta bars, breweries and package stores.
One of my current favorites is Elsewhere Oktoberfest, which is why it’s this week’s Beer Pick
Beer Pick
Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager
Elsewhere Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans
Profile
A collaboration with Hop City, Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is described as “a beer to celebrate the harvest and change of seasons.” Brewed with Carolina Pilsner malt, red malt, wheat malt, GR Magnum hops, Hallertau Mittlefruh hops, and German yeast, it features biscuity, caramel and toffee notes, balanced by a surprising spicy bitterness in the finish.
Pair with
Food-friendly Elsewhere Oktoberfest Lager is ready-made for Oktoberfest food, be it pretzels, potato pancakes, sausages or roast chicken or pork.
