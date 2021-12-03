Beer Pick: Celebrate the holidays with 40 years of Celebration Ale

Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

The original fresh hop beer, first brewed 40 years ago, in 1981, is a near perfect American-style IPA. And unlike many really big holiday beers, at 6.8% alcohol it’s quite sessionable, making it a great companion for the playoff and bowl games ahead.

I especially enjoy finding it on draft, where its Cascade, Centennial and Chinook hops and caramelized malts join together to create a bright balance before a welcome punch of old school bitterness in the finish. Wimps beware!

Pair with

I like Celebration with pub grub such as fish and chips or bangers and mash. But it will work well with roasted turkey and dressing, and it’s a delight with creamy high-fat triple cream or English-style Cheddar cheeses.

