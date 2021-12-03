ajc logo
Beer Pick: Celebrate the holidays with 40 years of Celebration Ale

After 40 years Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA is still a welcome holiday treat. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Credit: Bob Townsend

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Over the years, I’ve written quite a lot about Sierra Nevada’s holiday favorite, Celebration Fresh Hop Ale. But in a time of too many tastebud torturing adjunct beers, it still seems like something of a simple miracle.

Recently, I bought two 12-packs at Green’s for $30.27, with tax, and it felt even more miraculous. So Happy Holidays, friends. Celebration is this week’s Beer Pick (again).

Beer Pick

Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop Ale

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif. and Mils River, NC

Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

The original fresh hop beer, first brewed 40 years ago, in 1981, is a near perfect American-style IPA. And unlike many really big holiday beers, at 6.8% alcohol it’s quite sessionable, making it a great companion for the playoff and bowl games ahead.

I especially enjoy finding it on draft, where its Cascade, Centennial and Chinook hops and caramelized malts join together to create a bright balance before a welcome punch of old school bitterness in the finish. Wimps beware!

Pair with

I like Celebration with pub grub such as fish and chips or bangers and mash. But it will work well with roasted turkey and dressing, and it’s a delight with creamy high-fat triple cream or English-style Cheddar cheeses.

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

