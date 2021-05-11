Stock up: Frozen treats to start your summer

Custard-based ice cream from Yom

Brothers Simon and William McLane have been ice cream aficionados since childhood. They grew up in Atlanta, loving ice cream so much that Simon made his first batch when he was 10. Fast-forward 15 years and the brothers founded Yom, making premium ice cream available in seven flavors. You can purchase it in pints or enjoy it in push pops. We loved the integrity of the flavors. Butterscotch pecan that actually has Scotch whisky among the ingredients? Yes, please. The pistachio was everyone’s favorite — ice cream that’s not just colored green and mixed with some token bits of pistachio, but is rich with roasted pistachio and lots of flavor. The lemon is vibrant, the vanilla is rich — maybe we don’t have a favorite after all.

$8.99 per pint and $3.99 per push pop. Find stores carrying Yom in your area through the “Where to Buy” tab at yomicecream.com.

Dairy-free ice cream cones, sandwiches and sorbet from Jolly Llama. Courtesy of Casper’s Ice Cream Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Dairy-free ice cream cones, sandwiches and sorbet from Jolly Llama

Just the thought of ice cream sandwiches and cones takes us right back to happy childhood memories. Who doesn’t love those hand-held frozen treats? Utah-based Jolly Llama, a part of almost century-old Casper’s Ice Cream, makes plant-based, gluten-free cones, ice cream sandwiches and sorbet pops that will satisfy that inner child, and with no sense of deprivation for the adult you are now. We enjoyed everything we tried, finding it all perfect for a late afternoon treat or served after dinner. (We could tell you how they are for breakfast, too.) Nibbling on these treats sparked lots of conversation about summer plans. And, we particularly appreciated the bit of chocolate melted into the bottom of the cones. No dripping, no mess. Just fun to eat.

$4.49 for a four-pack of cones, $5.39 for a four-pack of sorbet pops. Available at Sevananda; Sprouts stores in Decatur, Smyrna, Morningside, Marietta, Tucker, Peachtree Corners and on Roswell Road; and at Whole Foods Markets on Ponce de Leon, Roswell Road and Peachtree Boulevard, and in Midtown, Marietta and Buckhead. jollyllama.com.

