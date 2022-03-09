Hamburger icon
Atlanta small-plate delight gets zing from the sea

The agnolotti from Atrium features house-made ricotta, shaved pecorino, lemon and a garnish of bottarga. Courtesy of Brandon Hughes

Credit: Brandon Hughes

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Agnolotti at Atrium

Not only does the interior of Atrium sweep you away with enchantment, but the menu also abounds with small-plate delights.

A spinach agnolotti with smoked celery cream and lemony pillows of ricotta-filled gnocchi quickly became a favorite of diners there, and then evolved into a new dish, with fresh spinach kneaded into dough of super fine double zero flour and egg yolks, yielding a fleckless, silky, jade green pasta. Parcels of that dough are folded over house-made ricotta, shaved pecorino and lemon, then pinched into dainty crescents. A simple sauce of shallots, garlic, butter and pasta water is used to glaze them.

The zing in the creamy texture comes from the garnish, in which Executive Chef and partner Brandon Hughes employs Italian bottarga, often called the “truffle of the sea.” The salted-cured fish roe has the salinity and luxuriousness of caviar. The bottarga is microplaned atop toasted breadcrumbs and lemon zest, adding an oceanic flourish to a dish that is both comforting and refreshing.

Atrium. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

