Takeout review: You can build your own at LR Burger in Duluth

Ben Bailey and Chris Collin, the duo behind Local Republic and Strange Taco in Lawrenceville and LR Burger in Monroe, recently opened a second burger location in downtown Duluth.
The 2,500-square-foot, two-story LR Burger is located between Main Street and the Town Green, with views of a walk-in fountain and easy access to cozy Adirondack chairs.
On a sunny fall afternoon, guests were able to take advantage of all that, though the upstairs LR Bar — offering adult slushies, boozy shakes, draft beer and cocktails on tap — was closed until 4 p.m.
The ground floor features an industrial look, with wood paneling, steel accents and polished concrete floors. You order at the counter and seating is in comfy booths and at tables with Eames-style chairs.
The basic burger starts with two smashed beef patties, lettuce, tomato and onion, and is cooked to medium-well.
But you can build your own, or choose from nine crafted variations, such as the Mr. Jones (with pimento cheese, bacon and jalapeno) or the Dirty Sancho (with chorizo, jalapeno, egg and queso fresco).
I opted for the Oklahoma, with American cheese, steamed onions, bread-and-butter pickles and fry sauce. I really liked how the crisp edges of the burger patties mixed with the melted cheese, and the tangy-sweet fry sauce was the perfect condiment. I liked the glossy burger bun, too, though toasting it likely would help defeat the soggy bottom syndrome.
The fried chicken breast sandwich comes with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles and dill cream, and can be ordered hot or not. I opted for not, and it was hefty and tasty, but I wish the bun had been toasted and the breading had been a bit crispier.
I had a similar reaction to the thin, hand-cut fries. They’re a really nice, house-made product — and enough to share — but please turn up the fryer.
Other options on the menu include a house-made black bean burger; several big, beefy hot dog variations; a kids burger; snacks (including fried pickles and pork skins); sides (including a sliced apple); and salads.
Overall, LR Burger is smartly designed, and it certainly fits in with the burgeoning Duluth dining scene. I have no doubt that the team will work out the minor miscues.
LR BURGER IN DULUTH
Food: double smash burgers, fried or grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, snacks
Service: dine-in, online ordering, pickup
Vegetarian dishes: black bean burger, salads, fried pickles, sliced apple
Alcohol: yes
Price range: $3.99 side salad to $11.99 barbecue burger
Hours: 11 a.m-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Outdoor dining: bar upstairs and space in back of the restaurant
Address, phone: 3151 Main St., Duluth. 678-829-1128
Website: lrburger.com/location/lr-burger-duluth
