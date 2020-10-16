Georgia Aquarium’s new shark experience opens next week

If you’re the type to be thrilled, you’ll want to check out the Georgia Aquarium’s renovated shark experience, which will include a dive cage. Sharks! Predators of the Deep will open to the public October 23.

“Sharks as a group of animals are underappreciated by our guests and the public in general,” Chris Coco, senior director of fish and invertebrates at Georgia Aquarium, told the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri in 2018 when renovations were announced. “We want to demonstrate how interesting they are. The elegance and diversity of sharks is pretty special to us. … We have to get past that ‘attack’ impression of sharks and instill in our guests what these guys are. They’re important to the ecosystem and keep it in balance. They are under great attack by humans for harvesting and the shark finning business, and the reality is that the sharks are truly the victims.”