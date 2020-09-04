Atlanta Food & Wine Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this month

All ticket sales from the digital seminars, each priced at $10, benefit the person teaching the class; 70% of ticket sales from in-person chef experiences go to the participating restaurants.

“It’s the only thing we can comfortably do in a safe manner and still stay relevant, represent our identity and support restaurants. This was the most creative way to execute these events and get money back into the restaurants’ hands,” Friedman said.

In-person events will be held Sept. 10-13. Participating restaurants include Buttermilk Kitchen, Aziza, Tiny Lou’s, Char Korean Bar & Grill, Lazy Betty, Pig and the Pearl, Aix, Lyla Lila, the Iberian Pig Buckhead, South Main Kitchen, Empire State South, Southern Belle and Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. Tickets remain for most on-premises dining events and cost between $95-$200 per person. Attendees must be 21 or older. All venues will be adhering to state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety.

This year’s festival sees plenty of returning faces, including Deborah VanTrece of Twisted Soul and John Castellucci of the Iberian Pig, as well as first-time participants like Ron Hsu of Lazy Betty.

Digital seminars at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival include not only local culinarians but also talent from throughout the South. On Sept. 15, chef Timon Balloo of Miami eateries Balloo Restaurant and Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill will teach a master class in all things curry. Courtesy of Michael Pisarri Credit: MICHAEL PISARRI Credit: MICHAEL PISARRI

Although Atlanta is the host city for the festival, the event celebrates the South, and attracts talent from throughout the region. The virtual component allows that tradition to continue. “We wanted to make sure we could engage with our out-of-town talent — a mix of chefs from Florida to New Orleans to Texas,” Friedman said.

Out-of-state participants for virtual sessions include Erik Bruner-Yang of Maketto in Washington, D.C.; Isaac Toups, the chef-owner of Toups Meatery in New Orleans; Timon Balloo of Balloo Restaurant and Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill in Miami, and James Kerwin of the Little Fib in Nashville, among others. They, along with local names like chef Nick Leahy of Aix, beverage pro Kellie Thorn of Empire State South, Lauren Bolden of Pie Bar in Woodstock, and chef and cookbook writer Virginia Willis, will engage with festivalgoers via Zoom. Classes range from pickling to baking to upping your curry or pierogi cooking game as well as some beverage-themed seminars. (Full disclosure: I will be moderating sessions with Willis and Leahy.)

Lauren Bolden of Pie Bar in Woodstock is among the culinarians participating in virtual seminars for this year's Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. Bolden will teach a pie-making class Sept. 10. Courtesy of Jason Holland Photography Credit: JASON HOLLAND PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: JASON HOLLAND PHOTOGRAPHY

Friedman noted that the virtual program facilitates not just the inclusion of culinarians from out of town, but anyone who is confined at home during the pandemic. “There is a certain segment that doesn’t leave the house,” he said. Through online seminars, these individuals can feel like they are “a part of the community and supporting the community without leaving the home.”

On Sept. 14, sixth-generation peanut farmer Casey Cox will join chef Virginia Willis for the "Get Nutty" cooking class to prepare recipes that spotlight peanuts. The class is one of 13 digital seminars planned for this year's Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, which takes place Sept. 10-19. Handout Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“I think it’s a wise decision,” said Willis, who will teach a peanut-focused cooking class with sixth-generation Georgia peanut farmer Casey Cox on Sept. 14. “The situation with corona is still very frightening. If it were a public event, I would not be participating. I applaud the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival for making an effort to continue the tradition, but with this new lens that we have to look at things.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. Sept. 10-19. Chef experiences range from $95-$200 per person. Must be 21 or older. Virtual seminars are $10. Purchase tickets online. atlantafoodandwinefestival.com.

Registered guests for the Virginia Willis-Casey Cox “Get Nutty” seminar will be entered to win a signed copy of Willis’ “Secrets of the Southern Table” and a peanut-themed gift basket that includes a $50 Publix gift card.

For a chance to win tickets to select virtual seminars, enter an Instagram giveaway. Visit @ajcdining on Instagram for details and to submit your name. Winners will be notified Sept. 8.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.