Atlanta bartenders rename drinks, swap ingredients in solidarity with Ukraine

At Deer and the Dove, bar manager Matt Watkins tweaked the restaurant’s Buck recipe, which normally is made with any spirit, citrus and ginger ale or beer. Buck the Invasion mixes together non-Russian vodka, akvavit, lime, ginger beer and house-made apple bitters.

“Akvavit means ‘water of life’ and apples are a big crop for Ukraine,” Watkins said.

At 8Arm, general manager Joshua Fryer is now serving up a Red Menace. “I came up with this cocktail as a tribute to Ukraine and named it after the Cold War term used for the Soviet Union,” Fryer said .

The drink is a mix of non-Russian vodka, slivovitz (a blue plum brandy produced in Eastern Europe), lemon, honey and soda, topped with red Creole Bitters.

“The red bitters creep down like it’s invading the rest of the drink, which is meant to represent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Fryer said.

The drink is meant to be anti-Putin, not anti-Russian, according to Fryer. “I feel horribly for not just Ukrainians, but also everyday Russians that want nothing to do with this war and will also suffer under sanctions and further neglect from their government.”

American-made Fuzzy’s Vodka also has called for a name change. Created by PGA legend Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller, the Indiana vodka is distilled with Midwest corn. Brand owner Zoeller, who won the U.S. Open and the Masters Tournament, suggests renaming the cocktail American Stallion.

“I’ve played golf all over the world and can tell you that there’s no better place in the world than America,” said Zoeller. “As Americans we need to stand by and support democracy throughout the world.”

Fuzzy’s Vodka will donate 20% of sales to the Red Cross in March and April, specifically the SAF Division, which serves the military and veteran community. He will be making appearances at Augusta retailers the week of the Masters in April.

