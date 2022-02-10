Atlanta bartenders mix up cold weather cocktails

Adding the warming spice, bitterness and botanicals of an amaro is another technique used to dress up a drink for winter. Director of Beverage Operations Ian Mendelsohn said the Cloak and Dagger at Ecco Buckhead (3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9558, ecco-atlanta.com) “brings out the best of a modified Old-Fashioned in using the smokiness of mezcal in place of bourbon.” He also adds the richness of a 23-year-aged rum and sweetness from a banana liqueur. An amaro rounds out this fireside companion. “We use the unique botanicals in Cynar to add a delicious herbaceousness to the finish,” he said.

Caption Aria's Depth Charge is bittersweet, with smoky, bracing mezcal. Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Caption Aria's Depth Charge is bittersweet, with smoky, bracing mezcal. Courtesy of Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

A classic Negroni has a balance of bitter and sweet. At Aria (490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com), Stefano Gandossi takes the template for that drink and dresses it up for winter in his Depth Charge. Gandossi, who likes bitter and herbal flavors, thought of joining the richness of Suze with a touch of mezcal while developing low-alcohol-by-volume apertif cocktails. The combination alone proved too heavy, though. So, he added vermouth blanco, to lift the cocktail slightly with citrus notes, and tonic water provided more acid.

Tiki drinks need not be relegated to summer months. The Quicksand Promised Land at the new Colony Square location of Rumi’s Kitchen (1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-777-9807, rumiskitchen.com) was inspired by post-World War II drinks made in the Midwest. “They couldn’t get their hands on orgeat (a sweet syrup made from almonds, rose petals and orange flower water), so they would sub out créme de noyaux,” Beverage Director Julian Goglia said. He combines the almond-flavored cream liqueur with rum, orgeat, lime juice, Cointreau, mint and advieh, a Persian spice mix with turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, cumin, ginger and rose petals. It adds depth of flavor to rice dishes, as well as a savory, warming component to an otherwise tropical drink.

Caption Southern Belle's smoked "port" is a slightly smokey, complex way to end a meal, and it is alcohol-free. Courtesy of Kevin Bragg Credit: Kevin Bragg Credit: Kevin Bragg Caption Southern Belle's smoked "port" is a slightly smokey, complex way to end a meal, and it is alcohol-free. Courtesy of Kevin Bragg Credit: Kevin Bragg Credit: Kevin Bragg

Winter dinners often end with a rich fortified wine as a digestif. The smoked “port” at Southern Belle (1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatlanta.com) proves that a comforting port need not be alcoholic. The drink is one of the restaurant’s zero-proof options, initially created as part of nonalcoholic pairings for one of its Bless Their Hearts dinners. Verjus rouge (acidic juice of unripe grapes), with a touch of vanilla, is used as the base, Beverage Director Kevin Bragg said, then Harmony smoked aperitif (“somewhere between an amaro and mezcal”) is added. The Pathfinder amaro further adds smoke and complexity, for a rounded sip that is warming, and perfectly suited to ward off a winter nip.

Explore Metro Atlanta drink news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.