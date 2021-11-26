After Thanksgiving, drink Table Beer and help the Giving Kitchen

Explore Beer and brewery news

Beer Pick

Creature Comforts Table Beer

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens, GA

Available seasonally on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

De la Senne Taras Boulba, a hoppy blonde ale from Belgium, was the inspiration, and Creature Comforts describes its Table Beer as “a hop-forward Belgian-style ale.” That it is, with a panoply of Sterling, Saphir, Lemondrop, Cascade and Comet hops added at various stages.

Pilsner malt, as well as spelt, flaked oats and Belgian yeast give it a subtle complexity. But mostly it’s a balanced, easy-drinking beer, with earthy and floral aromas and flavors, and soft lemony-citrus notes that come together to match a wide variety of food styles.

Pair with

At just 4.2% alcohol, Table Beer is light and refreshing, but not wimpy. Beyond its affinity for a turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, it makes a clever companion for everything from French to Asian dishes.

