After Thanksgiving, drink Table Beer and help the Giving Kitchen

The Friday after Thanksgiving, now designated as Native American Heritage Day, also is know for another, more mundane tradition — namely digging into the leftovers.
Turkey and all the fixings quickly become microwaved reruns, or ingredients for sandwiches, soups, or casseroles, such as turkey tetrazzini.
If you’re wondering what beer to drink with any and all of those leftovers, look no further than Creature Comforts Table Beer.
It’s a very food-friendly fall seasonal, brewed to help support the Giving Kitchen, with 100% of the profits going to the nonprofit organization to provide emergency assistance to food service workers in need.
And with all that good stuff going for it, Table Beer is this week’s beer pick.
Beer Pick
Creature Comforts Table Beer
Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens, GA
Available seasonally on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
De la Senne Taras Boulba, a hoppy blonde ale from Belgium, was the inspiration, and Creature Comforts describes its Table Beer as “a hop-forward Belgian-style ale.” That it is, with a panoply of Sterling, Saphir, Lemondrop, Cascade and Comet hops added at various stages.
Pilsner malt, as well as spelt, flaked oats and Belgian yeast give it a subtle complexity. But mostly it’s a balanced, easy-drinking beer, with earthy and floral aromas and flavors, and soft lemony-citrus notes that come together to match a wide variety of food styles.
Pair with
At just 4.2% alcohol, Table Beer is light and refreshing, but not wimpy. Beyond its affinity for a turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, it makes a clever companion for everything from French to Asian dishes.
