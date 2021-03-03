Giving Kitchen supports food service workers through pandemic

“Our team simplified our client intake process and was able to assist nearly 2,500 food service workers in 2020 alone,” said Hidinger-Kendrick. “Our storytelling shifted entirely to impact in order to meet our community with compassion, care and gratitude.”

Who’s helping?

Giving Kitchen

Services: GK provides crisis mitigation for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

How to help: Spreading the word, following GK on social media @givingkitchen and donating are all ways to help GK continue their work.

Where to donate: thegivingkitchen.org/support

Who can access services: All food service workers in Georgia.

How to get help: Learn more at thegivingkitchen.org/stability-network.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.