Stock up: Two treats and a cookbook to flavor Father’s Day

Salami sampler from San Giuseppe Salami Co.

The dad in our household thought he knew salami, but this box from Elon, North Carolina-based San Giuseppe Salami Co. contained salamis he never had heard of. What a great chance to sample flavors we didn’t know existed: Vesuvio salami flecked with bits of aged provolone? Yes, please. Milano salami, made with white wine, fresh garlic and whole peppercorns, hit all those savory notes you look for in salami. And, there were two versions of our favorite, sopressata — both hot and sweet. The box also includes two classics — pepperoni and Classico salami. Giacomo and Laura Santomauro started their business in 1999 with Giacomo’s Italian Market in Greensboro, and expanded in 2009, when they launched San Giuseppe Salami Co., producing salamis from traditional Italian recipes, as well as selling imported Italian cheeses. They have everything a dad needs for a perfect charcuterie board.

$52.95 for the sampler of six 6-ounce salamis. Available at salamisbymail.com. Order at salamisbymail.com/discount/AJC20 for a 20% discount.

Blue cheese-stuffed olives from Boscoli. Courtesy of Kara Occhipinti Credit: Kara Occhipinti Credit: Kara Occhipinti

Blue cheese-stuffed olives from Boscoli

Boscoli Foods of New Orleans has been making Creole Italian versions of olives, olive salads and pickles for almost 30 years. The Boscoli family’s best-known product may be their olive salad, a necessity for a real muffuletta, but we found their blue cheese-stuffed olives during a trip to the beach, and have been snacking on them ever since. Huge green olives, stuffed with savory blue cheese, is a combination worth making a special journey to find. We’ve served these as nibbles before dinner, and as an accompaniment to burgers right off the grill, but we hear they’d be just the right garnish for your next bloody mary. No need for a special trip to the beach; you can order them online.

$5.85 per 16-ounce jar. Available at the Fresh Market, Kroger and at boscoli.com.

