A restaurant with 20 giant eggrolls on the menu is coming to Alpharetta this month

For dessert, check out a handful of sweet egg rolls including the Dulce Boy stuffed with vanilla cheesecake and topped with vanilla gelato, whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk.

The egg rolls are all made with egg roll wrappers and deep fried to achieve “a big crunch,” Hollaway said. “It’s the fillings that make them special.”

The restaurant will also offer a full bar, with plans to showcase beer from local breweries as well as a cocktail list.

The Eggroll Boyz space will feature neon signs with the restaurant’s slogan, “Good food, good vibes, good service” and “Bussin, bussin,” and a black and gold color palette with pops of color in places, along with seating for about 50 guests, including at the bar.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Combined Shape Caption The La Fresa Boy dessert egg roll from Eggroll Boyz. Credit: THOMS SWOFFORD Credit: THOMS SWOFFORD Combined Shape Caption The La Fresa Boy dessert egg roll from Eggroll Boyz. Credit: THOMS SWOFFORD Credit: THOMS SWOFFORD

Upstairs is a VIP area with an outdoor balcony and room available for private rentals.

The restaurant will start out offering dine-in and takeout service, with plans to add delivery in the coming weeks.

Opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. On Aug. 31, Eggroll Boys will offer free food to first responders and hospital workers.

5815 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 770-696-9386, eggrollboyz.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.