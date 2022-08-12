ajc logo
A restaurant with 20 giant eggrolls on the menu is coming to Alpharetta this month

The Buffalo Boy egg roll from Eggroll Boyz.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A food truck that developed a following for its giant eggrolls with gourmet fillings during the pandemic is set to become a brick-and-mortar by the end of the month.

Eggroll Boyz will open Aug. 31 at 5815 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta. The business first launched in 2019, after two of the founders discussed putting their favorite street foods in egg rolls, said managing partner Maleeka Hollaway, eventually acquiring three food trucks.

“They ran with the idea,” she said. “It started as friends dreaming over some Coronas, Tupac in the background, just thinking ‘what if?’ This is an actualization of that dream.”

The restaurant’s menu will feature all of the items available on the food truck, in addition to a few items. The list of 20 egg rolls will include the Cajun Boy, made with crawfish tail, shrimp, cajun rice, red beans and andouille sausage; the Philly Boy stuffed with marinated rib-eye steak, peppers, onions and cheese; and the Island Boy made with jerk chicken and cabbage. Sides include fries and two kinds of chicken wings.

The interior of Eggroll Boyz.

For dessert, check out a handful of sweet egg rolls including the Dulce Boy stuffed with vanilla cheesecake and topped with vanilla gelato, whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk.

The egg rolls are all made with egg roll wrappers and deep fried to achieve “a big crunch,” Hollaway said. “It’s the fillings that make them special.”

The restaurant will also offer a full bar, with plans to showcase beer from local breweries as well as a cocktail list.

The Eggroll Boyz space will feature neon signs with the restaurant’s slogan, “Good food, good vibes, good service” and “Bussin, bussin,” and a black and gold color palette with pops of color in places, along with seating for about 50 guests, including at the bar.

The La Fresa Boy dessert egg roll from Eggroll Boyz.

Upstairs is a VIP area with an outdoor balcony and room available for private rentals.

The restaurant will start out offering dine-in and takeout service, with plans to add delivery in the coming weeks.

Opening hours will be 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. On Aug. 31, Eggroll Boys will offer free food to first responders and hospital workers.

5815 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 770-696-9386, eggrollboyz.com.

