BreakingNews
Fight at Towers High School prompts brief lockdown
ajc logo
X

A Duluth crispy treat that promises a good time

You can get a five- or 10-piece fried chicken bucket at Good Word Brewing & Public House. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
You can get a five- or 10-piece fried chicken bucket at Good Word Brewing & Public House. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
14 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Bucket of fried chicken at Good Word Brewing & Public House

Seeing “bucket of fried chicken” listed on a menu is a sign of a good time to come.

At Good Word, you can choose five or 10 pieces in your bucket. Either way, you get a heap of amber-hued, piping-hot fried chicken, drizzled with the house chile oil. As you bite into a piece, it shatters in shingles of crispy, craggy crust.

This is the point at which I wondered how they managed to achieve such a beautiful crispness, with to-the-bone seasoning and a super moist interior. There was a tickle of heat in each juice-dripping bite.

The process starts with a bird that has flavor itself. The chicken brines for 48 hours in guajillo, pasilla and morita chiles, with lime and garlic. It then is fryer-blanched, dredged, coated in buttermilk, dredged again and fried until it is golden. The secret ingredient in the flour, which I coaxed out of owner Todd DiMatteo, is vanilla wafers.

You might think a bucket will be too much — until you see the bottom of the empty container.

Good Word Brewing & Public House. 3085 Main St., Duluth. 678-336-9928, goodwordbrewing.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island2h ago
Morris Brown President Kevin James details the resurrection of the Atlanta college, which is now fully accredited and has been reinstated to participate in the Federal Financial Aid Program. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Morris Brown president: Our hard reset wasn’t easy, but it’s working
4h ago
Shannon Eubanks portrays a 1950s librarian who stands up against a state senator about the banning of a children’s book in “Alabama Story” with Georgia Ensemble. (Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford)

Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Georgia Ensemble tells a nuanced ‘Alabama Story’
4h ago
Towers High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a fight broke out. It was not clear if any injuries were reported or arrests made.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Towers High School fight prompts brief lockdown amid ongoing concerns over brawls
21m ago
Towers High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a fight broke out. It was not clear if any injuries were reported or arrests made.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Towers High School fight prompts brief lockdown amid ongoing concerns over brawls
21m ago
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
7h ago
The Latest
Sneville General Manager Kevin Southern and Andy Klubock. (Courtesy of Mary Fiorello)

Credit: Mary Fiorello

Atlanta Classics: Tavern operator has always focused on bringing new beers into the...
3h ago
Kevin Gillespie’s Beltline restaurant Slabtown Public House closing this month
21h ago
Cuddlefish to take over Brush Sushi space in Decatur, Brush to relocate
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top