A Duluth crispy treat that promises a good time

At Good Word, you can choose five or 10 pieces in your bucket. Either way, you get a heap of amber-hued, piping-hot fried chicken, drizzled with the house chile oil. As you bite into a piece, it shatters in shingles of crispy, craggy crust.

This is the point at which I wondered how they managed to achieve such a beautiful crispness, with to-the-bone seasoning and a super moist interior. There was a tickle of heat in each juice-dripping bite.