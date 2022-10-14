Beer Pick: Toast Pontoon Brewing’s new Tucker location with extra fruity One Ski IPA

Opened in Sandy Springs in late 2017, Pontoon Brewing recently expanded to a second location in Tucker. Dubbed “The Lodge,” the space features a new tap room, and soon will be home to the company’s 30-barrel production brewery.
With that milestone in mind, Pontoon’s best-selling One Ski IPA is today’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
One Ski IPA
Pontoon Brewing Co., Sandy Springs and Tucker, Georgia
Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans
Profile
Based on an earlier beer called Wake Zone, One Ski is Pontoon’s core American IPA. It’s brewed with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops, and fermented with Pontoon’s house English ale yeast to “give it extra fruity esters.” The result is a clean, balanced IPA with a blend of floral, tropical and earthy aromas and flavors.
Pair with
At 6.5% alcohol, One Ski makes an easy pairing for everything from Indian curries to Mexican fajitas and Korean BBQ short ribs.
