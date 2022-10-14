Beer Pick: Toast Pontoon Brewing’s new Tucker location with extra fruity One Ski IPA

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

Based on an earlier beer called Wake Zone, One Ski is Pontoon’s core American IPA. It’s brewed with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops, and fermented with Pontoon’s house English ale yeast to “give it extra fruity esters.” The result is a clean, balanced IPA with a blend of floral, tropical and earthy aromas and flavors.

Pair with

At 6.5% alcohol, One Ski makes an easy pairing for everything from Indian curries to Mexican fajitas and Korean BBQ short ribs.

