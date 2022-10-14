ajc logo
Beer Pick: Toast Pontoon Brewing’s new Tucker location with extra fruity One Ski IPA

BEER PICK
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Opened in Sandy Springs in late 2017, Pontoon Brewing recently expanded to a second location in Tucker. Dubbed “The Lodge,” the space features a new tap room, and soon will be home to the company’s 30-barrel production brewery.

With that milestone in mind, Pontoon’s best-selling One Ski IPA is today’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

One Ski IPA

Pontoon Brewing Co., Sandy Springs and Tucker, Georgia

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

Based on an earlier beer called Wake Zone, One Ski is Pontoon’s core American IPA. It’s brewed with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops, and fermented with Pontoon’s house English ale yeast to “give it extra fruity esters.” The result is a clean, balanced IPA with a blend of floral, tropical and earthy aromas and flavors.

Pair with

At 6.5% alcohol, One Ski makes an easy pairing for everything from Indian curries to Mexican fajitas and Korean BBQ short ribs.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

