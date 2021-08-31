9 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in September

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and several metro Atlanta restaurants are offering specials to benefit the organization Cure Childhood Cancer. Village Burger, Scream’n Nuts doughnut shop, Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon, Fermented, and Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub are among the businesses offering specials and events to raise money for the cause.

Sept. 1-30. curechildhoodcancer.org

Black Restaurant Week

You can support local Black-owned restaurants with events happening during Black Restaurant Week. In its sixth year, the national culinary and cultural campaign will put an emphasis on reviving the Black restaurant industry during the pandemic, and will serve as an educational tool. As part of a partnership with No Crumb Left Behind, look for prix fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants in metro Atlanta, including Applewhite’s Eatery, TasteBuddz ATL, Aye Tea Elle and Brunch at Chelsea.

Sept. 3-12. blackrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-directory

Caption The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns in September with a mix of in-person events and virtual sessions. Handout Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Food and Wine

The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival is back in person in its 11th year after going virtual in 2020. Look for all-inclusive tasting tents as well as four days of “intimate” multicourse brunches, lunches and dinners. Read more here.

Sept. 9-12. Tasting tents $125 per day, $200 VIP; $225 weekend pass, $350 VIP. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St., Atlanta. Intimate brunches and dinners $110-$250, various locations. atlfoodandwinefestival.com.

Grow a garden

If you like playing in the dirt, head to Decatur for a service project to benefit Decatur’s Kitchen Garden, a space for refugee and immigrant growers led by Global Growers Network, in collaboration with the city of Decatur. Organized by Love, Tito’s Block to Block program and Food Well Alliance, the event will include hands-on activities, including weeding the herb garden to prepare it for replanting, installing new debris bins around the garden, and watering and mulching fruit trees. For community members who are unable to volunteer, the garden will be holding a garden tool drive and accepting new items, such as trowels, shovels and gloves, as well as soil.

8:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 10. Decatur’s Kitchen Garden, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. acfb.volunteerhub.com/lp/titosvodka/#_=_

Food That Rocks

The Sandy Springs event, produced by Taste of Atlanta and Visit Sandy Springs tourism agency, will offer all-inclusive food and drink prepared by more than 18 local restaurants. Live musical performances are scheduled for each session. Read more here.

Sept. 23-25. City Springs in Sandy Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. foodthatrocks.org/

Drink some tequila

Those looking to raise a glass should try the Viva Tequila Festival, which returns after going on hiatus last year. A ticket will get you samplings of tequila, paired foods from participating restaurants, live music, a DJ and an art exhibition. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 25. $35-$150. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. vivatequilafestival.com

Celebrate female chefs

You can support women-owned businesses at Let’s Talk Womxn Atlanta’s Picnic in White. The event will feature food and beverages from local restaurants and food businesses owned by women, including Floataway Cafe, Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, El Ponce and Bhojanic. Purchase of a ticket includes live music, a DJ and tokens to use for food and drinks at the event. VIP tickets also are available.

2-5 p.m. Sept. 26. $45. Floataway Cafe, 1123 Zonolite Road NE, Atlanta. exploretock.com/letstalkatlanta

Party for charity

Connect with local chefs at the 18th annual Party in the Kitchen, to benefit Open Hand Atlanta. You can enjoy food from 20 Atlanta chefs, including Kevin Rathbun, Chris Hall and Peter Kaiser, as well as cocktails, live music and silent and live auctions. A patron party will be held ahead of the main event.

7-10 p.m. Sept. 30. $250-$750. The Stave Room at American Spirit Works, 199 Armour Drive, Atlanta. partyinthekitchen.org